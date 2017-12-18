Scientists were left completely bewildered after an electrician discovered what is believed to be a partially preserved corpse of a dinosaur!

The electrician in Jaspur, India discovered the corpse while cleaning a derelict sub-station. While it resembles a small dinosaur, experts are skeptical however, as flightless dinosaurs have been extinct for 65 million years.

The remains have been sent for analysis to figure out just what the heck this is if it’s not a dinosaur. If it does happen to be something Jurassic, this would be the first dinosaur discovered with flesh still attached to the bones, which would be AMAZING!

Experts, so far, have compared the discovery to resemble that of the Deinonychus, the Coelophysis, and the Dromaeosaurus.

