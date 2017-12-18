(Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***
Former Beverly Hills 90210 star Jason Priestly may be one of the few celebs out there that actually got physical with Hollywood’s public enemy number one: Harvey Weinstein.
Apparently back in 1995 at a Miramax party, Priestly had an altercation with the infamous mogul. When people caught wind of this recently, Priestly tweeted out how and why he punched Weinstein in the face.
Actress Tara Strong tweeted out about it and asked what had happened.
-source via toofab.com