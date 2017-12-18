(Photo by Anthony Behar) *** Please Use Credit from Credit Field ***

Former Beverly Hills 90210 star Jason Priestly may be one of the few celebs out there that actually got physical with Hollywood’s public enemy number one: Harvey Weinstein.

Apparently back in 1995 at a Miramax party, Priestly had an altercation with the infamous mogul. When people caught wind of this recently, Priestly tweeted out how and why he punched Weinstein in the face.

Actress Tara Strong tweeted out about it and asked what had happened.

Of course there is more to the story… ‘95 Golden Globes… at the Miramax Party… Harvey told me I had to leave… I was leaving when he grabbed me by the arm and said “ what are you doing?” I said “ you told me leave, I’m leaving” — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) December 15, 2017

“I didn’t say you had to leave” he replied. “You just told me to leave… right over there” I tell him once again. Getting heated now. He then grabs me tighter and says “why don’t we go outside and talk about this”. That was all I needed to hear, — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) December 15, 2017

“I’m not going anywhere with you” I said as I pushed him back and punched him with a right hand to his face. Suddenly, there were security guards pulling us apart and I was escorted out of the party… — Jason Priestley (@Jason_Priestley) December 15, 2017

-source via toofab.com