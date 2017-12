(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

Monday, December 18

We continue our Year End Specials on the Nine; the top nine songs of every full year from ’80 to ’89. ┬áToday, we stop down in 1982, with our first artist to have two songs in the year’s top 9!

The top ine songs and moments from 1982!

Steve Miller Band-Abracadabra

John Mellencamp-Hurts So Good

John Mellencamp-Jack & Diane

The Human League-Don’t You Want Me

J. Geils Band-Centerfold

Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder-Ebony & Ivory

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Love Rock & Roll

Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger

Olivia Newton-John-Physical