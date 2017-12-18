(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

Monday, December 18

We continue our Year End Specials on the Nine; the top nine songs of every full year from ’80 to ’89. Today, we stop down in 1982, with our first artist to have two songs in the year’s top 9!

The top ine songs and moments from 1982!

Steve Miller Band-Abracadabra

John Mellencamp-Hurts So Good

John Mellencamp-Jack & Diane

The Human League-Don’t You Want Me

J. Geils Band-Centerfold

Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder-Ebony & Ivory

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Love Rock & Roll

Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger

Olivia Newton-John-Physical