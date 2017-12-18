Filed Under:1982, 2017, December 18, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9, Year End Specials
(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)

Monday, December 18

We continue our Year End Specials on the Nine; the top nine songs of every full year from ’80 to ’89.  Today, we stop down in 1982, with our first artist to have two songs in the year’s top 9!

The top ine songs and moments from 1982!

Steve Miller Band-Abracadabra

John Mellencamp-Hurts So Good

John Mellencamp-Jack & Diane

The Human League-Don’t You Want Me

J. Geils Band-Centerfold

Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder-Ebony & Ivory

Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Love Rock & Roll

Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger

Olivia Newton-John-Physical

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live