(Photo by Daniel DeSlover/imageSPACE)
Monday, December 18
We continue our Year End Specials on the Nine; the top nine songs of every full year from ’80 to ’89. Today, we stop down in 1982, with our first artist to have two songs in the year’s top 9!
The top ine songs and moments from 1982!
Steve Miller Band-Abracadabra
John Mellencamp-Hurts So Good
John Mellencamp-Jack & Diane
The Human League-Don’t You Want Me
J. Geils Band-Centerfold
Paul McCartney and Stevie Wonder-Ebony & Ivory
Joan Jett & The Blackhearts-I Love Rock & Roll
Survivor-Eye Of The Tiger
Olivia Newton-John-Physical