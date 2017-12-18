The Euless Fire Department has done it again!

Last year, they released a Christmas music video featuring their trucks’ lights synced up to a wonder Trans Siberian Orchestra soundtrack and it went absolutely viral, racking up over 2.5 million views!

It only makes sense that they try and top last year’s efforts, right?

Well, they just might have! The fire department determined that they weren’t “very skilled at singing, or dancing, or really anything that would make a good video except one thing…,” so they stuck with what they know!

The department wrote on Facebook, “We wanted to come up with something creative that we thought our citizens would enjoy and would help get everyone in a festive mood.”

Mission accomplished!

Check out their 2016 video below!

Via CBS

