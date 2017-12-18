© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In a completely unexpected move, ESPN president, John Skipper, has announced his resignation from the company. Skipper, who has been president since 2012, claims he needs to spend time to work on a private battle with “substance addiction.”

In a recent statement Skipper said, “Today I have resigned from my duties as President of ESPN. I have struggled for many years with a substance addiction. I have decided that the most important thing I can do right now is to take care of my problem.”

“I have disclosed that decision to the company, and we mutually agreed that it was appropriate that I resign. I will always appreciate the human understanding and warmth that Bob displayed here and always.”

Via TMZ