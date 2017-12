Unless otherwise indicated below, KJKK-FM’s general contest rules apply to KJKK-FM contests. For the specific terms and conditions applicable to a particular KJKK-FM contest, please see below. You can also view KJKK-FM’s General Contest Rules HERE or review Entercom’s Privacy Policy HERE.

KJKK’s Workday Jack Attack – November 6th, 2017 – December 4th, 2017, Contest Rules

KJKK’s Giving Thanks by Giving Walmart Giveaway – November 6th, 2017 – November 20th, 2017, Contest Rules