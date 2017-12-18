Chick-Fil-A broke its tradition over the weekend and for a very good reason. The chain restaurant, notoriously known for being closed Sundays, decided to make an exception following the power outage at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. The Atlanta-based fast food giant turned on their fryers and delivered meals to travelers stranded at the airport. According to Atlanta’s mayor, Kasim Reed, Chick-Fil-A gave out 2,000 meals to travelers. Many are calling it a Christmas miracle while others still can’t believe the restaurant opened up on Sunday!

Update: Power has been restored to Concourses A, B, F, T and the @ATLairport atrium. We have provided 2,000 meals so far. Special thank you to Dan Cathy and @ChickfilA for their support. #atlairport — Kasim Reed (@KasimReed) December 18, 2017

LIGHTS ON and delivering food and water to our passengers! Thank you @dancathy with @ChickfilA for opening on a SUNDAY! #ChristmasMiracle pic.twitter.com/0PlSxHIWj5 — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017

When thousands of travelers were stranded at Atlanta's airport due to a power outage, Chick-fil-A — which is known for being closed on Sundays — turned on their fryers to help in the best way they knew how https://t.co/sXKf5opgva pic.twitter.com/9wVdstqwk8 — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 18, 2017

History has been made today!! @ChickfilA has opened on “Sunday” to feed the people stuck at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport due to a power outage! I @6BillionPeople claim this day #Chickfilasunday | December 17th 2017 #Chickfila pic.twitter.com/EXGTy3GQbV — MarQuis Trill |Bitcoin, Ripple & Litecoin Investor (@6BillionPeople) December 18, 2017