Chick-Fil-A broke its tradition over the weekend and for a very good reason. The chain restaurant, notoriously known for being closed Sundays, decided to make an exception following the power outage at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson airport. The Atlanta-based fast food giant turned on their fryers and delivered meals to travelers stranded at the airport. According to Atlanta’s mayor, Kasim Reed, Chick-Fil-A gave out 2,000 meals to travelers. Many are calling it a Christmas miracle while others still can’t believe the restaurant opened up on Sunday!