(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Scut Farkus still sends chills down our spine.

Everybody has had an encounter with a bully like this from the holiday classic A Christmas Story, which really is a testament to the kid, now man, who portrayed him, Zack Ward. Ward is now 47-years-old, and was 13 during production of the film in now 1983.

Ward revealed in an interview with Page Six, that even three decades later, he’s still receiving residual checks from his appearance in the movie. “You’re going to be so disappointed,” Ward said. “It’s basically about $1,800 every two years…and it comes in Canadian money because we shot in Canada.”

Still, almost $2,000 for doing nothing? We know plenty of people who would gladly sign for those checks! As for what he does with all that extra cash? He puts it all into a special account for his mom just in case she needs it in the future.

It’s nice to see a bully turned good these days!

Via Page Six

