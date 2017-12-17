Filed Under:bait box, blank box, business, Holidays, houses, pirates, thieves, Video, youtube
Photo via Dreamstime

Christmas is around the corner and by sometime this week, you should be getting your packages at your front porch. But, lots of people are at work during the day and the packages are left in the front porch until you arrive home. Which is a green flag for some people who like to steal!

The Blank Box is a box where if a person tries to pick up a box, it’ll detonate and scare away those pesky pirates away. It makes a loud explosion to startle the folks who steal boxes. Those boxes are your regular boxes from Amazon or Walmart, etc.

The man behind this idea is Jaireme Barrow. Check out the videos!

 

Marco A. Salinas

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live