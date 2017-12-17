Photo via Dreamstime

Christmas is around the corner and by sometime this week, you should be getting your packages at your front porch. But, lots of people are at work during the day and the packages are left in the front porch until you arrive home. Which is a green flag for some people who like to steal!

The Blank Box is a box where if a person tries to pick up a box, it’ll detonate and scare away those pesky pirates away. It makes a loud explosion to startle the folks who steal boxes. Those boxes are your regular boxes from Amazon or Walmart, etc.

The man behind this idea is Jaireme Barrow. Check out the videos!

Marco A. Salinas