The force was strong with this one.

It’s no surprise that Star Wars The Last Jedi is dominating the box office. Early projections from November put the film just over $200 million on opening weekend, down from the last installment. The numbers are coming back and the latest Star Wars installment is exceeding expectations and has made $220 million, putting the film in second place for the highest opening ever. The film sits right behind Star Wars The Force Awakens which took in $247 million opening weekend 2 years ago the same weekend. The Last Jedi is now the fourth film to cross $200 million on opening weekend. The films that rounded out the top five were Ferdinand with $13.3 million, Coco with $10 million, Wonder at $5.4 million, and Justice League with $4.1 million.

Source Via: Movieweb.com