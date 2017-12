The Gulf of Mexico felt a small tremor on Saturday night.

The U.S. Geological Center says that a 3.0 magnitude earthquake hit in the gulf at about 6:15 PM on Saturday. The earthquake hit about 64 miles northeast of South Padre Island. No damage has been reported at this time, first-responders are on stand by to cover any damage. Local officals say they don’t expect anything to come from the small earthquake.

Source Via: WFAA