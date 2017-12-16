Filed Under:Coal, Felt, Naughty List

Want to make sure that one person in your life gets a lump of coal for Christmas?

Here’s how you can make sure that happens. The app Felt lets you write a hand written letter that they will deliver it to said person, along with a lump of coal. It’s that easy! They even have a poll going right now where you can vote for the naughtiest person of the year. During the week of Christmas Felt will deliver the winner one lump of coal for each vote cast. You have until December 18th to cast your vote. Who are you going to send coal to?

Source Via: Mashable

