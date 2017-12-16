Photo via Dreamstime

Coaching legend, Eddy Peach died Friday at the age of 76.

He was a University of Oklahoma graduate in which he took the position in the Arlington ISD. Peach was the coach of the Arlington High School baseball team before joining the Arlington Lamar Vikings Football program as it opened in 1970.

Peach had a record of 310-123-6 and took the Vikings to the playoffs 18 times, with 13 consecutive appearances from 1988-2000.

In 2016, both Eddy and wife Debbie have an elementary school named after them. In 2017, Eddy Peach was inducted into the Texas High School Hall of Fame and the Arlington Athletics Hall of Honor, then in July 2017, he was inducted in the Texas High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife Debbie, sons Shawn Peach and Arlington High School Football coach Scott Peach and his grandchildren.

Rest in Peace Eddy Peach

Marco A. Salinas

Source via Arlington Voice