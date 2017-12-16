Filed Under:global, pictures, Rank, selfies, selfiest city, social media, Time, world
I mean everyone takes selfies for their social media. Some people even ask their friends to take their photos of them or even get professional photographers just to have the perfect lighting.

Well, TIME has the Top 10 selfiest cities in the world! And here they are…

10. George Town, Malaysia

9. Cebu City, Philippines

8. Milano, Italy

7. Manchester, Great Britain

6. Tel Aviv, Israel

5. Petaling Jaya, Malaysia

4. Anaheim/Santa Ana, California

3. Miami, Florida

2. Manhattan, NY

1. Makati/Pasig City, Philippines

To check out how many people take selfies, click here! Not to mention they do have other honorable mentions and it included Dallas/Fort Worth. Check it out.

 

Marco A Salinas

Source via TIME

