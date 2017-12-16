Filed Under:Business Journals, Dallas, Uber
According to Uber, Dallas Love Field Airport has every other DFW location beat.

Uber has just released the top Dallas destinations: based on where Uber drivers bring their passengers.

Here’s the list:

  1. Dallas Love Field Airport
  2. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
  3. Omni Dallas Hotel
  4. Sheraton Dallas Hotel
  5. Hilton Anatole
  6. Hyatt Regency Dallas
  7. Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center
  8. American Airlines Center
  9. Happiest Hour
  10. Fairmont Dallas

Any surprises?

