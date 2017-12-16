Photo Credit: Dreamstime

According to Uber, Dallas Love Field Airport has every other DFW location beat.

Uber has just released the top Dallas destinations: based on where Uber drivers bring their passengers.

Here’s the list:

Dallas Love Field Airport Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Omni Dallas Hotel Sheraton Dallas Hotel Hilton Anatole Hyatt Regency Dallas Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center American Airlines Center Happiest Hour Fairmont Dallas

Any surprises?

