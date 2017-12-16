Photo Credit: Dreamstime
According to Uber, Dallas Love Field Airport has every other DFW location beat.
Uber has just released the top Dallas destinations: based on where Uber drivers bring their passengers.
Here’s the list:
- Dallas Love Field Airport
- Dallas Fort Worth International Airport
- Omni Dallas Hotel
- Sheraton Dallas Hotel
- Hilton Anatole
- Hyatt Regency Dallas
- Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center
- American Airlines Center
- Happiest Hour
- Fairmont Dallas
Any surprises?
Published by Hatch
Source: Business Journals