Bella the squirrel isn’t your average everyday squirrel. She’s truly become a part of the Harrison family.

Eight years ago, Brantley Harrison nursed Bella back to health after she was attacked by an owl. Bella nearly died at only only four weeks old.

Brantley and her family, who rehabilitate rescued animals in South Carolina, created a unique bond with the little squirrel that continues to this day.

Even though Bella was released back into the wild, she still returns to the Harrison household for nuts: just sitting at the front door, waiting for someone to notice her. Bella doesn’t like to be petted, but she’s happy to jump on your lap for a treat.

The craziest part of the story: when Bella injured her foot, she returned to the Harrisons to be taken care of. Little did they know, Bella was pregnant. Right when they were about ready to release her back to the wild, Bella gave birth to three tiny pups. The family took care of all of them until the babies were ready to travel outside on their own!

