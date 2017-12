Photo Credit: Dreamstime

For Missguided, perfection doesn’t exist.

The fashion retailer has just started a new campaign: #MakeYourMark and #KeepOnBeingYou. Their pledge is to never retouch their models: to never take their perfect imperfections out. Plus-sized models, tattoos and stretch marks are all prominently displayed.

And so far, people are loving it.

Check out the pictures (and everyone’s reactions to them) below!

What do you think of this?

Literally in LOVE with this campaign by @Missguided We all come in different shapes and sizes and it’s so nice to see a big brand like this moving forward! Hopefully more will follow! #MAKEYOURMARK (Someone give me a faux fur coat and some beautiful underwear- I wana join in!) pic.twitter.com/Ib4kCEX7KI — Ellena-Poxyy (@EllenaLecia) December 14, 2017

s/o to @Missguided for featuring models of all colors, shapes &sizes for their #makeyourmark campaign 🙌🏽 pic.twitter.com/svE21YZ06U — cathRyN (@cathrynrae) December 13, 2017

Obsessed with the @Missguided #MakeYourMark campaign 🖤 So empowering, beautiful and important. Fully behind it, it makes me happy. — C O U R T N E Y (@crtnygrdnr) December 12, 2017

@Missguided using untouched photos 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 YES! Still absolutely beautiful women but in a truer sense #Missguided #TheWayForward — Abi Rogers (@AbiKRogers) November 5, 2017

1000000 claps 👏🏼👏🏾👏🏻👏🏿 for the new @Missguided campaign!!! — Crystallion Heart (@Crystallionzz) December 13, 2017

Well done @Missguided on your #MakeYourMark campaign. You get my Christmas money this year. — 🎄Buon Natalie🎄 (@videonatty) December 14, 2017

Published by Hatch

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!