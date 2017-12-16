Photo Credit: Ron Elkman/USA Today Network

It’s called Head Over Heels, and it’s already red hot.

The reason? Not only does the musical feature the classic 80s music of the Go-Go’s, but Hollywood superstar Gwyneth Paltrow is one of its producers. On top of that, Jeff Whitty of Avenue Q fame came up with the idea for the show. Heavyweight Broadway players connected to Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch and So You Think You Can Dance are attached to the musical, too.

Here are some of the songs featured:

Our Lips Are Sealed

We Got the Beat

Vacation

Heaven Is A Place On Earth (lead singer Belinda Carlisle’s hit)

Mad About You (Belinda Carlisle)

If all goes as planned, Head Over Heels will start its run in San Francisco (at the Curran Theater) before moving to Broadway (location to be determined).

