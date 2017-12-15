(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Believe it or not, up until recently Will Smith was not a part of the Instagram world.

He joined at the behest of beloved talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, and she helped him out with a few classic posts to get his Instagram page off to a hot start!

Smith posed with the always popular “duck lips.”

He posed with a baby, because, of course, who can resist a picture of an adorable baby?

But our favorite is when Smith and Ellen posed for a photo recreating the opening of Smith’s classic series Fresh Prince of Bel Air!

Check out the full video of all their Instagram poses below!

Via InStyle