Believe it or not, up until recently Will Smith was not a part of the Instagram world.
He joined at the behest of beloved talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, and she helped him out with a few classic posts to get his Instagram page off to a hot start!
Smith posed with the always popular “duck lips.”
He posed with a baby, because, of course, who can resist a picture of an adorable baby?
But our favorite is when Smith and Ellen posed for a photo recreating the opening of Smith’s classic series Fresh Prince of Bel Air!
Check out the full video of all their Instagram poses below!
