By Billy Kidd
Filed Under:Ellen, Ellen DeGeneres, Fresh, Fresh Prince Of Bel-air, Funny, Instagram, Photos, pictures, Prince, Video, Will Smith
(Photo by Birdie Thompson/AdMedia)

Believe it or not, up until recently Will Smith was not a part of the Instagram world.

He joined at the behest of beloved talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, and she helped him out with a few classic posts to get his Instagram page off to a hot start!

Smith posed with the always popular “duck lips.”

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

He posed with a baby, because, of course, who can resist a picture of an adorable baby?

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

But our favorite is when Smith and Ellen posed for a photo recreating the opening of Smith’s classic series Fresh Prince of Bel Air!

Thanx @theellenshow!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Check out the full video of all their Instagram poses below!

Via InStyle

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live