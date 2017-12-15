Being Santa Claus must be quite an interesting job for many, especially in this day in age. Which is why this Santa Claus, from our NorthPark Center here in Dallas, decided to publish this list of things children really want this Christmas.

It’s not all just about the toys. This list is astounding. Their smarts, their humor, and their big hearts for us all to read. Thanks to the Dallas Morning News for providing this Santa a platform to share with the world.

Here it is:

1. I want needy children to have a good Christmas.

2. I want God’s grace and peace in the world!

3. I want global warming to stop so the North Pole won’t melt and the penguins to go extinct.

4. I want money. (Why?) So I can buy toys and clothes and food for homeless children.

5. I want all the families that are hurting to have a little hope in their life.

and then some personal ones…

6. I want prayers for my grandma who left us too soon.

7. I don’t want anything. (Why not?) I have been blessed.

8. I want help in the fifth-grade spelling bee.

9. Most of all I want love.

10. I want my daddy to be home.

11. I want a pretty girlfriend. (This was from a 11-year-old young man with an air of self-assurance that makes this quite likely.)

“And on the lighter side, there are plenty of little ones who keep me jolly and the ho-hos coming,” says the good St. Nick from these to follow.

12. I want a dog that shoots jelly beans out of his mouth!

13. Our elf ate a Snickers bar and threw up! Do they not like chocolate?

14. I want a fart gun!

15. How do you stay clean? (What?) Going up and down the chimney, how do you stay clean?

16. I want a race car that’s a little bit big and a little bit small.

17. How do I get off the naughty list?