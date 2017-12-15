(Photo by Karen T. Borchers/San Jose Mercury News/MCT/Sipa USA)

Louis Paul Herbert was expecting a delivery containing his inheritance check near his home in Cornwall, Ontario, but it never came.

He told CBC News, “I’m waiting at the UPS store, around 3 p.m. because that’s when they said the guys came in — nothing shows up. I came back in the evening. Nothing shows up…and I’m wondering, ‘What’s happened to my inheritance?'”

Herbert’s sister, Lorette Taylor, sent the package through TD Bank, who guaranteed the bank draft’s safe arrival, though it was lost somewhere along the way. UPS spokeswoman Nirali Raval defended the delivery service, telling CBC, “While UPS’s service is excellent in our industry, we are unfortunately not perfect. Occasionally, the loss of a package does occur. Our records indicate that our team followed UPS protocol and an exhaustive search for this package was completed by our Operations and Security teams. Unfortunately, we were unable to locate the package.”

After the “exhaustive” search was concluded, UPS offered Taylor a $32 refund, to recoup the losses from the shipping fee, but of course, she was not having any of that! The bank, also, initially said they would only refund the family the amount lost in the check if they only agreed “to pay back the bank if someone cashes the lost draft.”

You can imagine how well that went over!

Finally, TD Bank released the full amount of the money to the family, and issued an official apology. Cheryl Ficker, a spokeswoman for TD Canada Trust, told CBC, “It’s clear to us we didn’t get this right along the way and that there was more we could have done to come to a resolution faster.”

Via Fox News