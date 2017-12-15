Filed Under:100.3 Jack FM, 2017, candles, December, Etsy, frappuccino, Gifts, Holidays, Starbucks, unicorn, Unicorn Frappuccino

2017 will be remembered by most as the year that Starbucks decided to get nuts with some of their drinks.  Most notably would be the insanity of the Unicor Frappuccino.

Well now, you and and the Starbucks faithful in your family can relive and enjoy that cultural moment with Unicorn Frappuccino candles!

A vendor on Etsy somehow figured out a way to turn the Unicorn Frappuccino into a candle.  From the notable sweet scent to that famous pink and blue coloring, it can come in various different sizes.  Which obviously makes it the perfect gift for any Starbucks loyalist.

-source via popsugar.com

 

