Ladies if you’re tired of your man acting like a big baby every time he gets sick, try not to be so hard on him! Turns out there is a valid reason for the way men behave when they get sick.

Dr. Kyle Sue did a study that reveals a man’s symptoms could actually be worse than a woman’s because their immune systems are in fact weaker. A woman’s immune system is likely to re-act faster to flu vaccines, where as men take more time to recover from viruses.

“There are major limitations to these studies: among them the biases of the author, the low-level quality of some of the evidence and a failure of the review to take into account sex-related behavioral differences. Sue, who acknowledges these barriers, calls for further research to help determine if the phenomenon is truly psychological, or if there’s a physiological basis to man flu.”

So what do you think ladies?

-source via fox4news.com