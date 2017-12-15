Filed Under:Christmas, holiday commercials, the season, TV

Holiday movie season means also watching holiday commercials whether that be on TV or on some of our favorite streaming sites. And just as the movies, some of these commercials are all  Christmas, festive, tear-jerkers, sentimental, or simply funny and awesome.

EW compiled a list of the top 26 commercials from all around the world! We will share The TOP 5 with you. The rest can be found HERE

5. Debenhams -Cinderella story with a modern twist

4. Allegro – A little boy lands a nifty talisman that brings him luck in even the most unlikely of situations, but in the end gives it up to a homeless man (Santa?)

3. BBC One – Really, the dance moves speak for themselves, so I’ll just let you screen/shimmy/sob in peace.

2. Air New Zealand – 2017 edition in which Santa, though fluent in Chinese, can’t understand any of his New Zealand callers’ Christmas wishes due to their thick accents. “An ear plane for Windy?”

1. Heathrow – Two adorable little teddy bears in love never fail to meet one another at Heathrow airport when flying in and out of London over the years.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live