Holiday movie season means also watching holiday commercials whether that be on TV or on some of our favorite streaming sites. And just as the movies, some of these commercials are all Christmas, festive, tear-jerkers, sentimental, or simply funny and awesome.

EW compiled a list of the top 26 commercials from all around the world! We will share The TOP 5 with you. The rest can be found HERE

5. Debenhams -Cinderella story with a modern twist

4. Allegro – A little boy lands a nifty talisman that brings him luck in even the most unlikely of situations, but in the end gives it up to a homeless man (Santa?)

3. BBC One – Really, the dance moves speak for themselves, so I’ll just let you screen/shimmy/sob in peace.

2. Air New Zealand – 2017 edition in which Santa, though fluent in Chinese, can’t understand any of his New Zealand callers’ Christmas wishes due to their thick accents. “An ear plane for Windy?”

1. Heathrow – Two adorable little teddy bears in love never fail to meet one another at Heathrow airport when flying in and out of London over the years.