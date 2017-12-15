A survey conducted by retail entity SkinStore found that Texas spends the most of ANY STATE when it comes to shopping during the holidays!

Over 2,000 Americans participated in the survey, and several key factors were looked at, including how many people the average person shops for, the average amount spent on family members and partners, and what each person believed they were going to spend that year.

Texans, on average, spend more than any other state in the country, with an average person spending around $900 during their holiday shopping sprees!

The Top 5 states (averaged) are as listed below:

Texas-$900

Florida-$850

New York-$800

Massachusetts-$750

Ohio-$700

The survey also revealed that men, on average, spend almost twice as more on gifts as their female counterparts. Hey those diamonds are expensive y’all!

Via East Texas Review