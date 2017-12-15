By Billy Kidd
Filed Under:Christmas, Gifts, Habits, Holiday, Money, Presents, shopping, Spending, Texas

A survey conducted by retail entity SkinStore found that Texas spends the most of ANY STATE when it comes to shopping during the holidays!

Over 2,000 Americans participated in the survey, and several key factors were looked at, including how many people the average person shops for, the average amount spent on family members and partners, and what each person believed they were going to spend that year.

Texans, on average, spend more than any other state in the country, with an average person spending around $900 during their holiday shopping sprees!

The Top 5 states (averaged) are as listed below:

Texas-$900

Florida-$850

New York-$800

Massachusetts-$750

Ohio-$700

The survey also revealed that men, on average, spend almost twice as more on gifts as their female counterparts.  Hey those diamonds are expensive y’all!

Via East Texas Review

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live