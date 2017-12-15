Shoppers at a Millville, New Jersey Wal-Mart were treated to an early Christmas surprise, after an anonymous donor paid off nearly $50,000 in layaway fees for more than 200 people.

Wal-Mart confirmed the incredibly generous donation in a statement that read, “When customers quietly pay off others’ layaway items, we’re reminded how good people can be. The joy that comes from these transactions extends well beyond dollars and cents. We’re honored to be a small part of these random acts of kindness.”

Of those 200 customers, Kimberly Green nearly had $700 worth of gifts of layaway paid off the the New Jersey businessman. She told FOX 29, “What can you say but thank you, you know?”

Via Fox News