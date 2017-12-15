(Photo by F.Sadou/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

A revival of the incredible ’90s sitcom Roseanne has been in the works for a better part of a year now, however fans have been wishing it so for the better part of two decades!

Now, we finally have an official date we can expect Rosanne to return to our television screens!

Starting March 27 on ABC, Roseanne will air 9 hour-long episodes, and is expected to feature the ENTIRE cast of the original series returning to reprise their roles, new series regulars, and (they promise) PLENTY of guest stars!

Production on the series is set to wrap TODAY! We’ll definitely be glued to our televisions March 27th!

Via Yahoo!