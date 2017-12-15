sponsored content

Rebekah Black and Sybil Summers had a blast at ICE! at Gaylord Texan! This year’s theme is ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas! Watch the video to find out all the fun that can be had!

ICE featuring ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas comes to Gaylord Texan Nov.10 thru Jan. 1 with two-million pounds of colorful ICE sculptures and thrilling ICE slides. Walk through our holiday attraction kept at a chilly 9 degrees featuring two million pounds of hand‐carved ice sculptures and five ice slides. See Ma in her kerchief, Pa in his cap and more as the classic holiday poem, ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas comes to life. All part of Gaylord Texan’s Lone Star Christmas.

