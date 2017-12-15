Filed Under:1981, December 15, Jack FM, Jack's Nine @ 9, Music, Nine @ 9, Year End Specials 1981
Friday, December 15

We’re finishing off the year on the Nine @ 9 with the Top 9 songs from every year!  We started yesterday in 1980, and we’ll go every weekday through 1989 and then culminate the end of 2017 on Friday the 29th with our New Year’s Nine @ 9!

I do reserve the right to make some judgment calls, but for the most part, these are the actual Top 9 songs from each year!  Today…it’s the Top 9 from ’81!

Pat Benatar-Hit Me With Your Shot

REO Speedwagon-Keep on Loving You

Blondie-Rapture

Dolly Parton-9 to 5

Hall & Oates-Kiss On My List

Kool & The Gang- Celebration

Rick Springfield-Jessie’s Girl

Diana Ross & Lionel Richie-Endless Love

Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes

