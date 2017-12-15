(Photo by Ron Elkman/USA TODAY NETWORK)
Friday, December 15
We’re finishing off the year on the Nine @ 9 with the Top 9 songs from every year! We started yesterday in 1980, and we’ll go every weekday through 1989 and then culminate the end of 2017 on Friday the 29th with our New Year’s Nine @ 9!
I do reserve the right to make some judgment calls, but for the most part, these are the actual Top 9 songs from each year! Today…it’s the Top 9 from ’81!
Pat Benatar-Hit Me With Your Shot
REO Speedwagon-Keep on Loving You
Blondie-Rapture
Dolly Parton-9 to 5
Hall & Oates-Kiss On My List
Kool & The Gang- Celebration
Rick Springfield-Jessie’s Girl
Diana Ross & Lionel Richie-Endless Love
Kim Carnes-Bette Davis Eyes