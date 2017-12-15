By JT
In Texas, there are some pretty common religions: Baptist, Methodist, Catholic…Jediism?

Believe it or not, the Temple of the Jedi Order is based out of Beaumont, Texas: about 300 miles southeast of Dallas.  The Temple of the Jedi Order is a community of thousands of Jedis.  And, yes, just like in the popular Star Wars series, they believe in the Force…and there are Jedi Knights.

Keep in mind these Jedis aren’t moving rocks or X-wing fighters.  John Henry Phelan founded the Temple of the Jedi Order 10 years ago.  And this is a true religious establishment: they received 501(c)(3) status two years ago (they were the first Jedi organization in the world to be recognized by the government).

So what do these Jedis believe?  In a nutshell: in focus, knowledge and wisdom.  It is truly a spiritual religion.  And, no, there’s no mention of George Lucas in their lengthy doctrine.

