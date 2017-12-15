By JT
Ho, ho, ho…we’re #1!

According to Thumbtack, Dallas is the #1 most festive city of 2017.

The website is in the business of connecting people with service providers.  And when it comes to folks looking for someone to hang their holiday lights, or the help of a local Santa, Dallas has the highest number of inquires.

Here’s the full Top 10 List:

  1. Dallas
  2. Houston (yeah…another Lone Star State city!)
  3. Los Angeles
  4. Denver
  5. Phoenix
  6. Sacramento, California
  7. Minneapolis
  8. Atlanta
  9. Chicago
  10. Philadelphia

Congrats to Dallas!

Source: GuideLive

