Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Beto’s Pizza in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania is getting some attention: good and bad. Go ahead and watch the video below.

This shop tops their pizza with cold cheese. 😋 🍕 pic.twitter.com/vZSBOSlHLz — INSIDER food (@InsiderFood) December 10, 2017

Instead of preparing the pizza the usual way (with the cheese melted on the top), the oldest pizza parlor in town has been serving “cold cheese pizza” (loading a mountain of cold provolone cheese on the top after it’s cooked) for 60 years. Check out the reactions below.

I'm sorry but everyone hating on this has clearly never been there – Beto's some of the best pizza around — david cop-a-feel (@retroJ) December 11, 2017

If I wanted to make my own Lunchable pizza, I could’ve done that at home. — Ash (@The_Black_Daria) December 10, 2017

This actually dope haha — sensei(-tional) (@OVOHoooodge) December 10, 2017

All pizza is not created equal, but I bet this is still amazing. https://t.co/oaOneknDaM — Jesse McCartney (@JesseMcCartney) December 14, 2017

We checked it’s legal and we have not received any complaints. — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) December 12, 2017

Omgggg Betos is the BEST!!!! All time favorite pizza. — Aubrey Betts (@aubreyann0011) December 10, 2017

Source: Twitter

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!