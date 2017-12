Photo Credit: Dreamstime

Jesse Fonseca is a barber out of Chicago: and people have differing opinions about his men’s grooming techniques.

He fills in men’s beards with temporary hair dye.

Check out his work in the video below.

These beards are airbrushed to perfection. 🧔 pic.twitter.com/TVEhSykW5k — INSIDER (@thisisinsider) December 12, 2017

Here’s what people have to say about it.

The male equivalent to drawn eyebrows — theshuman100 (@theshuman100) December 13, 2017

He's really good. Looks dope — The Observer (@The_Nkole) December 13, 2017

So satisfying to watch — lex 🎬 (@lexobenzo) December 13, 2017

What do you think? Would you do it…or would you like it?

