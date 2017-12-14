This week a man in Virginia decided it would be a good idea to get naked and start attacking cars after getting into an accident.

Jose Gonzalez Flores was involved in a hit-and-run, proceeded to assault another driver then run into traffic. He made attempts to smash the windows of other cars passing by and then used a knife to stab at the roof of a truck he jumped onto. What?!

The truck driver who filmed the video above said, “The guy was actually stopping the cars. He was laying down. He started swinging, laying down naked and all that stuff, so people stopped. They don’t want to run him down.” “They just stopped, and whoever stopped, he goes to them and tried to smash their window,” the witness continued. “Then, he jumped onto this guy’s pickup truck flatbed and he just tried [to stab it] with a knife.”

-source via nbcwashington.com