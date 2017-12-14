(Photo byKrista Kennell/Sipa Press)

Morgan Spurlock admitted that he is “part of the problem.”

In a lengthy open letter posted on Twitter, the Academy Award nominated filmmaker behind Super Size Me revealed his own history of sexual misconduct allegations against him, both in and out of the workplace.

Spurlock wrote that his history of sexual misconduct began in college, after a female acquaintance accused him of rape. Spurlock then went on to detail the “nicknames” he would give female coworkers, and how he cheated on every wife or girlfriend he ever had.

I am Part of the Problem Read: https://t.co/MfRAtm3fcv — Morgan Spurlock (@MorganSpurlock) December 14, 2017

Spurlock also mentioned his own history as a victim of assault as a teenager, and admits that while he is part of the problem, he can also be part of the solution. He wrote, “By recognizing and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault. More than anything, I’m hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I’m not sure I deserve it, but I will work everyday to earn it back.”

While Spurlock’s motivations on this admission remain unclear, he has been both praised and criticized for stepping forward with his revelations.

I have a lot of mixed feelings reading this but I think it is brave to come forward honestly and maybe we need more of this dialogue without attacking/judging if we want to change as society — Dorit Murciano (@doritnyc) December 14, 2017

How is it brave? He was just afraid it was going to come out and he wanted to beat the story. He's still a bad person. He wasn't making accidents when he harassed his assistant or cheating on his significant others. He was making conscious, selfish decisions. Let's not praise him — Ryan Fleming (@SuperSkeptik) December 14, 2017

Saying you’re a part of the problem doesn’t absolve you of your sins. Have you apologized to the people you hurt-especially the wives(!!) to whom you’ve been unfaithful? Trying to get in front of a story doesn’t make you better than those other men- just makes you more PR savvy. — Gege (@Pomquat) December 14, 2017

