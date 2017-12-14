Morgan Spurlock admitted that he is “part of the problem.”
In a lengthy open letter posted on Twitter, the Academy Award nominated filmmaker behind Super Size Me revealed his own history of sexual misconduct allegations against him, both in and out of the workplace.
Spurlock wrote that his history of sexual misconduct began in college, after a female acquaintance accused him of rape. Spurlock then went on to detail the “nicknames” he would give female coworkers, and how he cheated on every wife or girlfriend he ever had.
Spurlock also mentioned his own history as a victim of assault as a teenager, and admits that while he is part of the problem, he can also be part of the solution. He wrote, “By recognizing and openly admitting what I’ve done to further this terrible situation, I hope to empower the change within myself. We should all find the courage to admit we’re at fault. More than anything, I’m hopeful that I can start to rebuild the trust and the respect of those I love most. I’m not sure I deserve it, but I will work everyday to earn it back.”
While Spurlock’s motivations on this admission remain unclear, he has been both praised and criticized for stepping forward with his revelations.
Via USA Today