The best part of the holidays is catching up on all the Christmas movie favorites, and Home Alone is not an exception. With Christmas just around the corner, Twitter users everywhere have decided to have a little fun by sharing #DeletedHomeAloneScenes. Basically, it could be any made up scene, relevant to today or not, or a scene of what could’ve happened during Home Alone. We’ve sifted through the hashtag to bring you our absolute favorite #DeletedHomeAloneScenes.

The scene where the parents don't neglect their child and leave him at home and go out of town. #DeletedHomeAloneScenes — Luke, Deft ✋🏼 (@LukeWheeler01) December 14, 2017

In which Kevin tries to understand why he got called a "Yute" #DeletedHomeAloneScenes pic.twitter.com/Zw2KPGUJdf — Dan (@Danimal941) December 14, 2017

You find out that Kevin was a ghost the entire time #DeletedHomeAloneScenes — Eight Weaselly Nights (@Dreamweasel) December 14, 2017

#DeletedHomeAloneScenes

There's a great deleted 47 minute scene where the polka band in the van plays an entire Led Zeppelin album, it's really good. — Seth (@SethShaffer) December 14, 2017

Kevin shoots his own eye out with the Bb gun #DeletedHomeAloneScenes pic.twitter.com/IlDgreTT08 — Liz (@3lizabethrose) December 14, 2017

Pesci gets annoyed when Kevin says he's funny #DeletedHomeAloneScenes — craig onetweetwonder (@craigflynn1) December 14, 2017