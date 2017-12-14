19 November 2017 - Los Angeles, California - Jamie Foxx. 2017 American Music Awards held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Photo Credit: Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

Last night at Paramount Pictures Studios, Jamie Foxx celebrated his 50th b’day with rappers/actors and rappers Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Ludacris and Too Short.

The 90’s and 2000s jams were slammin’ on the digital ones-and-twos, with Jamie on stage for most of the show.

Despite Katie Holmes nowhere in site, TMZ says was definitely in-da-house.

