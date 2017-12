(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Thursday, December 14

It’s our end of the year Nine @ 9 special starting today in 1980, and taking you all the way to 1989 before we close out 2017!

Nine songs and moments from 1980!

Rupert Holmes-Escape (The PiƱa Colada Song)

Gary Numan-Cars

Billy Joel-It’s Still Rock & Roll To Me

Lipps Inc.-Funkytown

Queen-Crazy Little Thing Called Love

Michael Jackson-Rock With You

Olivia Newton-John-Magic

Pink Floyd-Another Brick In The Wall

Blondie-Call Me