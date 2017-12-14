All it took was $52.4 billion to complete one of the biggest mergers in history, and completely change the landscape of the entertainment industry as we know it.

Disney has officially acquired key film and television assets from 21st Century Fox, including Fox’s movie studio and regional sports networks, along with, but not limited to, the cable channels FX and National Geographic, and Disney will also receive Fox’s stakes in Hulu and the European pay-TV provider Sky.

Walt Disney Company acquires 21st Century Fox, including the Twentieth Century Fox Film and Television studios, along with cable and int’l TV businesses, for approx. $52.4 billion in stock. pic.twitter.com/Felo7DWtG8 — Valholla Entertainment (@Valholla) December 14, 2017

Bob Iger, who is currently Disney’s CEO through 2021, although it is expected that Rupert Murdoch’s son James, who is currently CEO of 21st Century Fox is rumored to succeed the role when Iger retires.

In a statement on the acquisition, Murdoch said, “I’m convinced that this combination, under Bob Iger’s leadership, will be one of the greatest companies in the world. I’m grateful and encouraged that Bob has agreed to stay on, and is committed to succeeding with a combined team that is second to none.”

And just like most great things in life, The Simpsons predicted this in an episode years ago!

Twitter: Disney acquires 21st Century Fox

Me: The Simpsons Show writers are psychic af pic.twitter.com/vxWGKKYb3X — Stephanie (@stephanietega) December 14, 2017

Via CNN

