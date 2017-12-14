Democrat and Chronicle reports hackers have developed “Grinch Bots”, which are causing toy prices to increase!

The bots search on-line retailers and automatically purchase as many popular toys as possible.

Next, the purchasers place these toys on sale via 3rd party sites, including eBay, Amazon, etc.

The listed price is significantly higher than the original sale price.

Subsequently, as demand for specific toys grow, so does the hacker’s price for those toys, which of course creates issues for Chistmas toy shoppers.

Here’s how to stop the problem. DON’T BUY THEM!

A reasonable profit is one thing. Price gouging is another.