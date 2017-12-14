TV Journalist Robin Roberts attends the 24th Annual Broadcasting & Cable Hall Of Fame Awards at The Waldorf Astoria in New York, NY, on October 20, 2014. (Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

It seems like Good Morning America host Robin Roberts had two choice words for Omarosa Manigault during Thursday morning’s show. Omarosa, whose resignation was announced earlier this week by press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, has officially left the White House. The former show participant on The Apprentice, followed Trump from reality television to his presidential campaign.

While discussing Omarosa’s departure on GMA Thursday morning, Roberts had a simple two-word dismissal for all of it: “Bye, Felicia.”