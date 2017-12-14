(Photo by Russ Elliot/AdMedia/Sipa USA)

Nikki Cullors had no idea what she was in for when Ellen DeGeneres called her to the stage from the audience during a taping of her show.

Ellen asked the mother and special education teacher from DeSoto if she could help her out with some errands that afternoon. Cullors, trying to catch her breath, simply replied “Ok.” DeGeneres explained that she ordered some gifts from Wal-Mart, and needed someone to pick them up for her. Lucky for Cullors, she wa chosen to carry out this task for the talk show host.

Upon her arrival at a nearby Wal-Mart, Cullors was informed that she was actually being sent on a one minute shopping spree, all courtesy of Ellen. She had one minute to grab whatever she could fit into her grocery cart, and whatever made it, was hers to keep. Cullors was adoraby overcome with emotion, and it looked like it took her a while to process what was actually going on!

As if the shopping spree wasn’t amazing enough, at the end of the minute Ellen surprised Cullors with a $5,000 gift card to Wal-Mart!

Check out the amazing video below, and congratulations Nikki!

Via Guide Live

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter