Hollywood’s highest paid actor and former Sexiest Man Alive Dwayne Johnson is forever immortalized, as the former WWE Champion turned A-List actor has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Johnson was joined by his young daughter (she just turned 2) and his pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian as he accepted the honor, and remarked in his speech the importance of working hard, and being grateful for the blessings he has received in life.

He thanked his family, friends, and of course the droves of screaming fans that were on hand to celebrate, saying “At the end of the day, all this goes away if it weren’t for you.”

Dwayne @TheRock Johnson received a star on the #Hollywood Walk of Fame today. The former pro-wrestler is being honored ahead of next week's release of his latest film @jumanjimovie. The star is the 2,624th on the #WalkofFame. #DwayneJohnson #TheRock pic.twitter.com/prHjJ4PWQs — On The Red Carpet (@OnTheRedCarpet) December 13, 2017

An unforgettable day. I’m a lucky man and so grateful to have my ohana, loved ones, friends and fans by my side to share in this historic event. Only teared up once.. manly tears of course. 18years later, life comes full circle.. #WalkOfFame #Gratitude https://t.co/j7varGoncc — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 13, 2017

By the way, The Rock also announced, with the help of his too-adorable daughter Jasmine, that he and Lauren we’re having another girl!

You can watch a full stream of the Walk of Fame ceremony below!

