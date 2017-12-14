Hollywood’s highest paid actor and former Sexiest Man Alive Dwayne Johnson is forever immortalized, as the former WWE Champion turned A-List actor has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Johnson was joined by his young daughter (she just turned 2) and his pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian as he accepted the honor, and remarked in his speech the importance of working hard, and being grateful for the blessings he has received in life.
He thanked his family, friends, and of course the droves of screaming fans that were on hand to celebrate, saying “At the end of the day, all this goes away if it weren’t for you.”
By the way, The Rock also announced, with the help of his too-adorable daughter Jasmine, that he and Lauren we’re having another girl!
Our Jasmine Lia would like to make a big announcement – IT’S A GIRL! 🌺 @laurenhashianofficial and I are boundlessly grateful for this blessing as this spring we’ll welcome our second baby. Plus, Jazzy is excited to boss around and protect her lil’ sis. And once again, big daddy is completely surrounded by beautiful estrogen and loving, powerful female mana. All girls. One dude. And a boy dog. I wouldn’t have it any other way. #ItsAGirl #GratefulMan #TequilaTime 🌺🙏🏾🥃
You can watch a full stream of the Walk of Fame ceremony below!
Via ABC 7