By JT
Filed Under:Acting, Ceremony, Dwayne Johnson, Film, hollywood, Jumanji, star, The Rock, walk of fame, WWE
(Photo By Sthanlee B. Mirador/Sipa USA)

Hollywood’s highest paid actor and former Sexiest Man Alive Dwayne Johnson is forever immortalized, as the former WWE Champion turned A-List actor has received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Johnson was joined by his young daughter (she just turned 2) and his pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian as he accepted the honor, and remarked in his speech the importance of working hard, and being grateful for the blessings he has received in life.

He thanked his family, friends, and of course the droves of screaming fans that were on hand to celebrate, saying “At the end of the day, all this goes away if it weren’t for you.”

By the way, The Rock also announced, with the help of his too-adorable daughter Jasmine, that he and Lauren we’re having another girl!

You can watch a full stream of the Walk of Fame ceremony below!

Via ABC 7

Follow JT on FacebookInstagram, and Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live