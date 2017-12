© Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Dirk Nowitzki may not be quite ready to toss in the towel. When asked about the Mav’s upcoming game against Golden State, Dirk said the team’s 8-20 record hasn’t hurt the team’s spirit, this year, or next…

Dirk went on to clarify, saying that, “I’m not going to say 100 percent I’ll be back — but it’s looking like it.” Though it wasn’t explicitly said, the Mav’s poor performance this year might have something to do with Dirk’s willingness to come back.

Via NBC DFW