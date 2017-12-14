Filed Under:Alamo Drafthouse, Denton, Movies, new address

That’s right, Alamo Drafthouse is coming to good ol’ Denton.

This makes the 5th address for the movie chain that first launched in Austin. First stop north was Richardson, then Cedars in Dallas, Las Colinas and Lake Highlands followed.

Eight theaters, each with surround sound and recliners with foot rests, as well as classic films on a 35 mm projector are all included in the Denton package.

So, get excited! The Denton Alamo Drafthouse will be located in Rayzor Ranch near the intersection of 380 and I-35E.

 

Via GuideLive

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.3 Jack FM - Dallas, TX

Radio.com App
All Access Pass With Billy Kidd
WIN Stuff

Listen Live