That’s right, Alamo Drafthouse is coming to good ol’ Denton.

This makes the 5th address for the movie chain that first launched in Austin. First stop north was Richardson, then Cedars in Dallas, Las Colinas and Lake Highlands followed.

Eight theaters, each with surround sound and recliners with foot rests, as well as classic films on a 35 mm projector are all included in the Denton package.

So, get excited! The Denton Alamo Drafthouse will be located in Rayzor Ranch near the intersection of 380 and I-35E.

Via GuideLive