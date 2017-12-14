Micah Willis was born with significant hearing loss. As he’s aged, it’s only grown worse.

Still, that didn’t stop the teenager from pursuing his dreams, and with the help of hearing aids, and an incredible knack for lip-reading, he’s been able to do so. However, when Willis is performing his favorite pastime, the hearing aids are exchanged for a football helmet, and Willis can’t hear a thing.

He told the Fort Worth Star Telegram, “On the field I can’t hear anything, but if you look at the crowd, you can feel it.”

The plays and any messages from the coaching staff are relayed to Willis on the field through his interpreter Gary Claunch. Claunch, a former auto mechanic, and Willis have shared 70 football games together, dating back to the days Willis was a student at Young Junior High in south Arlington.

After his wife passed of cancer, Claunch credited Micah with giving his life meaning again, telling the Star Telegram, “Micah’s made me feel like I’m worth something. I’d like to think I made a difference in his life. One day I’m going to see my wife again and when I do I’m going to ask her if I made her proud.”

Via Fort Worth Star Telegram

Follow JT on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter