A woman was captured on video fighting brutal waves at Palace Pier in Brighton, England trying to save her pet who entered the water.

The dog made its way to the huge waves of the English Channel, and nearby, Alessandro Intini filmed the woman as she entered the dangerous waters trying to save her pet. Intini told the BBC, “It was a wall of water which took the girl off her feet.”

There are fresh warnings to stay away from rough seas after a woman was filmed trying to rescue her dog from the water near Brighton's Palace Pier on Sunday. Lifeguards say it's an "extremely lucky escape". Video from Alessandro Intini. pic.twitter.com/XT3Dd6w5C7 — BBC South East (@bbcsoutheast) December 12, 2017

Chris Ingall, seafront operations manager for the Brighton and Hove City Council, considers the woman, and her dog, very lucky to escape this situation. He said she very easily could have pulled underwater and swept out to sea. He said, “If she had been any deeper in, that wave would have come behind her, over the top of her, and pushed her down into deep water. Fortunately, the force of the water pushed her back up the beach, otherwise that could have been a very different outcome.”

Ingall encourages all dog owners to keep their pets on a leash while on the beach, especially on stormy conditions. In the end, he’s just thankful everything ended the way it did. “Afterwards the family were all together. I was pleased that there was a happy ending.”

Via BBC

