Quick, go binge on Law & Order while you still can! Turns out that show (and lots of others) are leaving Netflix in just a few weeks.

Of course, lots of new and exciting ones will take their place come the new year. But hey, that’s not what this post is about. This is about what’s leaving us… (cue sad music)

Alrighty, so here’s the list. You like something on here or haven’t made time for it? GET TO IT NOW!

Leaving Jan. 1
Chicago 
Daddy Day Care 
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood 
Dressed to Kill 
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial 
Forrest Gump 
Four Brothers 
Free Willy 
Grease 
Gremlins 
I Am Sam 
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year 
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year 
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year 
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year 
License to Drive 
Made of Honor 
Mean Girls 
Miss Congeniality 
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous 
Mona Lisa Smile 
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction 
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages 
Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1 
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Police Academy 
Pulp Fiction 
Requiem for a Dream 
Saw 
Saw II 
Saw III 
Saw IV 
Saw V 
Saw VI 
Saw: The Final Chapter
Someone Like You 
The Addams Family 
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas 
The Day the Earth Stood Still 
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel 
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness 
The Man with One Red Shoe 
The Manhattan Project 
The Mighty Ducks 
The Parent Trap 
The Secret Garden 
The Switch 
Three Coins in the Fountain 
White Chicks 
Young Mr. Lincoln

Leaving Jan. 3
VHS

Leaving Jan. 4
Lost: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Jan. 5
Fantasia 
Fantasia 2000 
The Host

Leaving Jan. 15
Sirens: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Jan. 30
Futurama: Seasons 7-10 

