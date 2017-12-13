Quick, go binge on Law & Order while you still can! Turns out that show (and lots of others) are leaving Netflix in just a few weeks.

Of course, lots of new and exciting ones will take their place come the new year. But hey, that’s not what this post is about. This is about what’s leaving us… (cue sad music)

Alrighty, so here’s the list. You like something on here or haven’t made time for it? GET TO IT NOW!

Leaving Jan. 1

Chicago

Daddy Day Care

Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood

Dressed to Kill

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial

Forrest Gump

Four Brothers

Free Willy

Grease

Gremlins

I Am Sam

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year

License to Drive

Made of Honor

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Mona Lisa Smile

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1

Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2

Police Academy

Pulp Fiction

Requiem for a Dream

Saw

Saw II

Saw III

Saw IV

Saw V

Saw VI

Saw: The Final Chapter

Someone Like You

The Addams Family

The Boy in the Striped Pajamas

The Day the Earth Stood Still

The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel

The Inn of the Sixth Happiness

The Man with One Red Shoe

The Manhattan Project

The Mighty Ducks

The Parent Trap

The Secret Garden

The Switch

Three Coins in the Fountain

White Chicks

Young Mr. Lincoln

Leaving Jan. 3

VHS

Leaving Jan. 4

Lost: Seasons 1-6

Leaving Jan. 5

Fantasia

Fantasia 2000

The Host

Leaving Jan. 15

Sirens: Seasons 1-2

Leaving Jan. 30

Futurama: Seasons 7-10

By EmJ