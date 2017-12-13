Quick, go binge on Law & Order while you still can! Turns out that show (and lots of others) are leaving Netflix in just a few weeks.
Of course, lots of new and exciting ones will take their place come the new year. But hey, that’s not what this post is about. This is about what’s leaving us… (cue sad music)
Alrighty, so here’s the list. You like something on here or haven’t made time for it? GET TO IT NOW!
Leaving Jan. 1
Chicago
Daddy Day Care
Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood
Dressed to Kill
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial
Forrest Gump
Four Brothers
Free Willy
Grease
Gremlins
I Am Sam
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fifteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Fourteenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Seventeenth Year
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Sixteenth Year
License to Drive
Made of Honor
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Mona Lisa Smile
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokémon: Indigo League: Season 1
Pokémon: XY: Seasons 1-2
Police Academy
Pulp Fiction
Requiem for a Dream
Saw
Saw II
Saw III
Saw IV
Saw V
Saw VI
Saw: The Final Chapter
Someone Like You
The Addams Family
The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
The Day the Earth Stood Still
The Desert Fox: The Story of Rommel
The Inn of the Sixth Happiness
The Man with One Red Shoe
The Manhattan Project
The Mighty Ducks
The Parent Trap
The Secret Garden
The Switch
Three Coins in the Fountain
White Chicks
Young Mr. Lincoln
Leaving Jan. 3
VHS
Leaving Jan. 4
Lost: Seasons 1-6
Leaving Jan. 5
Fantasia
Fantasia 2000
The Host
Leaving Jan. 15
Sirens: Seasons 1-2
Leaving Jan. 30
Futurama: Seasons 7-10
Via EW
By EmJ