By Scott T. Sterling

Fame is a tricky business. Just ask Tom Payne, otherwise known as “Jesus” on The Walking Dead.

The English actor was hanging out at a hotel bar in Iselin, New Jersey after a Walker Stalker Con convention when he was inspired to hop onstage with the house band, Chapter 2.

Payne’s star power was enough to carry him through renditions of Aerosmith’s 1998 hit, “I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing,” and R. Kelly’s timeless power ballad, “I Believe I Can Fly.”

The actor’s fame also ensured that the performances were captured on video and shared with the world. Watch them below.