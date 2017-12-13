Its that time of year when everyone’s favorite artists start dropping covers of the Christmas classics and Ed Sheeran is the latest to contribute to our collective holiday cheer. Sheeran stopped by BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge to share a cover of a lesser-known Christmas classic “Fairytale of New York.”

Sheeran chose to cover the Irish-British Celtic punk band The Pogues 1988 classic. Sheeran was joined by singer Anne-Marie and a full Irish band compliment.

The cover is spectacular and Ed gets extra points for covering a Christmas song that’s necessarily mainstream, because after all, the same old songs year after year can get a little dull.

Check out the video above!

Via Daily Mail